Chicago Bulls (21-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-42, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Chicago looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Timberwolves are 7-22 in home games. Minnesota is 6-28 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 8-21 on the road. Chicago has a 3-21 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 117-110 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley has averaged 21.1 points and totaled 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Coby White ranks third on the Bulls averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.6 points per game and shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 121.6 points, 42 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).

Bulls: Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: out (left quad), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle).