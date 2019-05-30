Minnesota exports grew slightly to $5.4 billion during the first quarter, despite a trade war and a sharp 13 percent drop in shipments to China.

A surge in exports to Mexico and Europe more than picked up the slack, state officials announced Thursday.

Minnesota exports grew 1.5% to $5.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31. The state results, led by demand for medical, optical and machine products, edged the U.S. export growth rate of 1.4%.

Minnesota manufactured goods shipped to Europe rose 14%, while goods exported to Mexico and Canada in North America rose 4%. In contrast, exports to Asia dropped 8%, with most of the loss stemming from sharp reductions to China. Exports to Central and South America fell 1%.

The decrease in exports to Asia is significant, even if expected.

During the past decade China sharply increased purchases to become the state's second or third largest trading partner. But a trade war with new 25% tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese-made products has packed a punch.

State officials on Thursday reported China bought just $606 million worth of goods, down 13% decrease from the first quarter of 2018.

Other trading partners rallied this year to pick up the slack. Mexico, now the state's second largest trading partner, swelled 16% to buy $621 million worth of Minnesota-made goods. France and Germany grew 21% and 26% respectively to $129 million and $310 million.

Canada remained Minnesota's largest trading partner, but its purchases slid 3% to $1.02 billion.

In the wake of the trade war with China, Minnesota manufacturers have raced to find replacement component suppliers and fresh trading customers in other parts of the world, economists noted. In recent weeks, Polaris Industries, Banner Engineering, nVent Electric, C.H. Robinson, and Minnesota Twists Drill have all discussed efforts taken to curtail the damage from the escalating trade war with China.

Those efforts and others are starting to show in regional reports, such as the one issued Thursday by the state.

"Even within an uncertain and challenging trade environment, Minnesota businesses continue to pursue their export strategies, expanding their reach into world markets," said Steve Grove, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in a statement. "Minnesota continues to strengthen its business relationships in countries around the world."

Growth proved uneven, depending on the nation and product.

First quarter exports to Japan rose 3% to $353 million. But sales to Korea fell 1% to $247 million, while sales to Singapore plunged 29% to $141 million.

In Europe, exports to the United Kingdom rose 3% to $161 million, while shipments to Belgium fell 4% to $142 million.

Minnesota's medical and optical products remained most in demand worldwide, with those exports rising 6 percent to $1.1 billion during the quarter. Other growth leaders included machinery with $879 million in shipments, electrical equipment at $728 million, and pharmaceuticals at $163 million.

Shipments of food by-products; stone, plaster and cement; and iron/steel products grew slightly during the quarter.

Product exports that decreased during the first three months of 2019 included aircraft and spacecraft products (down 6% to $115 million) and plastics and vehicle exports, which both fell 3% to a respective $361 million and $305 million.