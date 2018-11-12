NEW YORK — Lindsay Whalen has Minnesota in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll.

The first-year coach became the 39th person to play and coach a team that was ranked when her alma mater entered the women's basketball poll Monday at No. 25. Whalen is the 12th to accomplish the feat at the same school.

Minnesota won its opening game in front of about 14,000 fans Friday night.

The top five remained unchanged with Notre Dame, UConn, Oregon, Baylor and Louisville leading the way. The Irish are no longer a unanimous choice by the 31-member national media panel. They lost one first-place ballot to Oregon, which rallied to beat No. 18 Syracuse at home on Saturday.

Top 25 teams went 39-1 against unranked opponents this past week with then No. 21 Duke suffering the only loss with a defeat at Northwestern.