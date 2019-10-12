– “Tuuunes!!’’ Minnesota Duluth players shouted across Amsoil Arena to game operations staff as they started their stretching drills in the concourse. “Turn on the tuuunes!’’

A couple of minutes later, “WOW’’ by Tiesto thumped through the speakers, and the two-time defending national champions yelled in approval. Shortly after that, students began racing into the UMD Penalty Box section, the quickest ones claiming the coveted seats on the glass in the Bulldogs’ double-attack zone.

Yes, it was a festive Friday evening along Canal Park as Minnesota Duluth raised an NCAA championship banner to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd and began its quest for a three-peat, something that hasn’t happened in Division I men’s hockey since 1953.

Of course, there was a game, too. And when coronation gave way to competition, somebody forgot to tell UMass Lowell that this was the Bulldogs’ party.

Lucas Condotta scored two goals and Chris Schutz had a goal and an assist in a three-goal, second-period outburst as the River Hawks stunned Minnesota Duluth 3-2.

Defenseman Scott Perunovich scored a power-play goal early in the third period and Noah Cates scored late with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker for the Bulldogs, who for the second consecutive year did not win on an NCAA banner-raising night. Last year, the Bulldogs and Minnesota tied 1-1 in UMD’s opener.

Last season's NCAA title banner was raised to the rafters Friday night.

Goalie Tyler Wall made 32 saves for Lowell (3-0), including two in a row against Bulldogs forward Kobe Roth on a UMD power play late in the third period. For the Bulldogs, Hunter Shepard stopped 14 shots as UMD outshot the River Hawks 34-17.

The Bulldogs carried the pace early in the scoreless first period, pinning the River Hawks (3-0) in their zone for a couple of stretches, but neither team allowed the other much space with the puck. Midway through the first, UMD went on the power play for the first time when Lowell’s Nolan Sawchuk was called for tripping, but the River Hawks killed the penalty, giving up one shot on goal.

Lowell got a power play at 12:19 of the first when Bulldogs forward Brady Meyer was penalized for elbowing. UMD nearly got a shorthanded goal when Nick Swaney made a strong move to the net, but Wall made a pad save. The Bulldogs killed off the penalty.

Both Shepard and Wall made solid saves in the first two minutes of the second period in the tight-checking game. Wall stopped Cole Koepke and Justin Richards in close 4:40 into the period, and the River Hawks gained momentum.

Condotta, a fourth-line center, grabbed the puck from behind the net and pocked it past Shepard for a 1-0 River Hawks lead at 5:22 of the second. Chris Schutz got the assist on the play.

Shortly after Condotta’s goal, Wall denied Swaney on a breakaway to preserve the lead.

Condotta boosted the River Hawks’ lead to 2-0 at 15:00 of the second when he tapped in rebound after Bulldogs goalie Hunter Shepard made initial save on a two-on-one.

Only 49 seconds later, Bulldogs defenseman Dylan Samberg couldn’t corral a puck in the UMD zone, and Schutz fired it past Shepard for a 3-0 Lowell lead.

The River Hawks nearly made it a four-goal lead with 1:27 left in the second, but Shepard stopped Austin O’Rourke on a breakaway and follow-up shot. Still, Lowell’s three-goal outburst made for a subdued Bulldogs crowd.

The Bulldogs went on the power play 1:18 into the third period when Charlie Levesque was called for slashing, and Perunovich made the River Hawks pay. The standout defenseman blasted a shot from the point past Wall at 1:59 to cut Lowell’s lead to 3-1. Cates and Roth assisted on the goal.

Minnesota Duluth went on the power play with 6:43 left in the third when Matt Brown was called for hooking. The Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize as Wall made two huge saves on Roth, preserving the two-goal lead.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin pulled Shepard for an extra attacker with 2:21, and Cates took a pass from Roth and beat Wall to cut the lead to 3-2 with 1:08 to play. The Bulldogs got a couple of shots in the final minute, but Lowell hung on.