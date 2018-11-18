Defending national champion Texas A&M-Commerce, which won three playoff games on the road last season, rallied to top previously unbeaten Minnesota Duluth 33-17 in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Saturday in Duluth.

The Lions (10-2) were trailing 14-10 late in the second quarter before Dominique Ramsey returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining in the half. The Lions then scored on their first possession of the second half to take a 24-14 lead. The Lions added a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In a four-minute span in the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ Gus Wedig and Nate Pearson returned interceptions for touchdowns to give the Bulldogs the lead.

MSU Mankato has bye

MSU Mankato had a first-round bye on Saturday. The Mavericks (11-0) will play host to CSU Pueblo next Saturday. CSU Pueblo defeated Colorado Mines 37-17 on Saturday.

NEWS SERVICES