Drug overdose deaths rose sharply in Minnesota in 2016, extending a string of increases and leaving the death tally nearly six times higher than it was in 2000.

The number of deaths hit 637 last year, up from 583 the year before.

Heroin took a rising toll in the Twin Cities, while methamphetamine deaths rose in rural Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The department released the numbers Thursday in conjunction with a new data “dashboard” designed to help officials track drug use and prevent overdoses.

“The alarm is growing louder year after year as we continue to see the costly impact of ‘diseases of despair’ such as chronic pain, depression, chemical dependency and suicide,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger said in a statement.

