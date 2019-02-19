Several Minnesota distillers won accolades last week from the American Craft Spirit Association. Two were recognized for being at the top of their class. The awards were given out during the trade group’s annual conference, which this year took place in the Twin Cities.

Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com), took home top honors in the rum category for its barreled rum, winning best in class as well as a gold medal. It also won a gold medal for its bitter orange liqueur in the specialty spirits category. Tattersall also took home 13 bronze medals for other spirits like its amaro, blackstrap rum, grapefruit crema and vodka.

Waconia’s J. Carver Distillery’s apple brandy was named best brandy, garnering it a silver medal. (1320 Mill Ln., Waconia, 952-442-2433, jcarverdistillery.com) J. Carver won 5 bronze medals for vodka and rye whiskeys.

Six other Minnesota distillers won awards: St. Paul’s 11 Wells Spirits Company for rum and allspice liqueur; Northfield’s Loon Liquors Distillery for vodka, whiskey and liqueurs; Far North Spirits from Hallock, Minn., for rye whiskey; Duluth’s Vikre Distillery for vodka and whiskey; Roseville’s Bent Brewstillery for gin; and RockFilter Distillery from Spring Grove, Minn., for its bourbon and rye whiskey.

Here’s the complete list of winners.