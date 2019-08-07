Sure, last winter was long and harsh, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said Wednesday it was pretty expensive, too.

In one of the most severe winters over the past decade, MnDOT spent $133 million to clear roads throughout the state, an increase of 7% over the previous year. With a population of about 5.6 million, that cost Minnesotans about $23.75 each.

“With the fifth-largest roadway system in the country and more extreme weather conditions than most states, it costs a lot of money to maintain transportation infrastructure and keep people moving in Minnesota,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said in a statement.

More than 97 inches of snow fell from October 2018 through mid-May, a long period that proved especially trying for MnDOT. Plus, there were record cold temperatures of the polar vortex in January.

Jed Falgren, acting state maintenance engineer, said snowfall alone doesn’t tell the whole story. In addition, road and air temperature averages were down while hours of freezing rain increased, he said.

The $133 million figure covers materials, labor, equipment and other costs to keep the roughly 30,000 miles of state roadways clear.

MnDOT snowplow drivers logged 620,218 hours in regularly scheduled time to clear the roads. On top of that, some 198,107 overtime hours were reported, more than double the amount the previous winter.

Despite the prevalence of snow- and ice-coated roads, MnDOT used less road salt throughout the season, in part because it deployed various organic and chemical liquid applications to stretch the supply and tackle specific road conditions.

For example, Beet Heet, a syrupy product made from the molasses of sugar beets and chlorides, is used to enhance the performance of brine and rock salt. Its sticky consistency — which some say smells like chocolate or coffee — helps road salt stay put, MnDOT said.

In its Winter Maintenance Report, MnDOT highlighted one telltale week in southern Minnesota beginning Feb. 20.

First, about 8-10 inches of snow fell from southwest Minnesota to the Twin Cities and across to Wisconsin. Two days later, a “bomb cyclone” blizzard hit much of the same area, adding more than a foot of snow that was made worse by 40-55 mph wind gusts and below-freezing windchills.

Snowdrifts up to 8 feet high caused Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to shut down that weekend, followed by closures of Interstate 35 south of Faribault and Interstate 90 east to Dexter.

Despite warnings from the National Weather Service, social media and MnDOT’s own 511 map, drivers still tried to take to the shuttered highways, leaving many stranded vehicles.

“Stranded vehicles make everything 100 times worse because it is difficult to plow those areas until the vehicles are towed out,” said Chase Fester, a MnDOT maintenance superintendent. Extra equipment and crews had to be deployed to plow the area, including the Twin Cities-based “Herman,” the oldest truck-mounted snowblower in MnDOT’s fleet, dating back more than 50 years.