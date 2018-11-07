MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Democrats had a banner night in the midterm elections.

The party maintained its grip on the governor's office and swept back into the House majority. A longshot effort to retake control of the state Senate in a single special election for a rural district fell short.

Powered by surging turnout in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, Tim Walz easily beat Republican Jeff Johnson to keep the governor's office in Democrat's hands after Mark Dayton leaves office. Democrats also flipped at least 17 mostly suburban Republican House districts to take the majority for the first time since 2014.

Walz says his election and banner turnout were proof of the state's "can-do" spirit. At least 2.5 million Minnesotans voted Tuesday, more than the 2000 presidential election.