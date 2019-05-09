A feast of dance traditions

Hosted by Ballet Minnesota, the 31st annual Minnesota Dance Festival weaves disparate traditions — ballet, tap, flamenco, contemporary and more — for a weekend-long celebration. Highlights include: flamenco guitarist Scott Mateo Davies and his son, Ballet Minnesota company member Aaron Davies, presenting their new work "El Alma Preso (The Imprisoned Soul)." Also on the bill are the tap company Keane Sense of Rhythm and the contemporary troupe Crash Dance Productions. As for the festival's host, the company presents "La Bayadere: Kingdom of the Shades" with Marius Petipa's original 19th-century choreography restaged by Ballet Minnesota's Cheryl Rist. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Dr., Woodbury, $17-$30, balletminnesota.org.)

SHEILA REGAN