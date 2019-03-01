ST. PAUL, Minn. — Some Minnesota dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk after heavy snowfall obstructed roads and damaged farms.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the Twin Cities saw the snowiest February on record with 39 inches of snow, and more than 27 inches fell in St. Cloud. The buildup of snowfall in the Upper Midwest last month is causing some farm structures to buckle.

Lucas Sjostrom leads the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. Sjostrom says many dairies around the state have had to dump milk recently. He estimates that more than 1,000 dairies have had to do so.

Sjostrom says accumulated snow is preventing many tanker trucks from getting down rural roads to pick up milk. He also says snow has caved in the roofs of at least 20 dairy barns.