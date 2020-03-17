Minnesota state courts are temporarily halting drivers license suspension and late fees in a bid to slow foot traffic in courthouses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes went into effect Monday and will be in place for the next 30 days. During this time, the courts will stop sending late penalty notices or assess late penalties for all citations. They also will cease an automated process for suspending licenses for failing to appear in court.

Past-due fines also will not be referred to the Department of Revenue for collections during the 30-day window. Officials will continue to process drivers license reinstatement cases and other web- and phone-based payments.

“We are committed to reducing the need for Minnesotans to visit their local courthouses,” State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba said in a statement.

Last week, as the federal court system in Minnesota suspended all civil and criminal jury trials, while Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea ordered the state court system to remain open for “high priority” cases. Less serious cases have been temporarily suspended, and new jury trials are not being scheduled.

All federal trials and grand juries are meanwhile suspended from March 23 through April 27.