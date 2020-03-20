Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea is asking lawmakers to help the state courts postpone some functions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Gildea sent a letter Thursday evening to Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders requesting that they act to help the courts delay defendants’ legal rights to a speedy trial while Minnesota observes a state of peacetime emergency as declared by Walz on March 13. The move would allow the courts to broaden measures that were put in place last week, and mirror the actions of its federal counterparts and that of several other state courts in postponing trials.

She also asked lawmakers to help the courts pause hearings in several types of cases where the law mandates action within a certain window of time — from within seven to 60 days in some cases.

“The operations of the Minnesota Judicial Branch continue during the current emergency…,” Gildea wrote. “…But residents of Minnesota and judicial branch judges and staff face challenges in attempting to meet deadlines established by statute, across civil and criminal matters, due to the impact of the emergency on daily lives.”

The virus had infected 89 Minnesotans as of Thursday.

Gildea suggested that lawmakers enact legislation that would allow the courts not to factor in the duration of the state’s peacetime emergency in meeting a defendant’s demand for a speedy trial. State law mandates a trial within 60 days of a defendant’s demand for a speedy trial.

She also asked them to enact legislation that would allow the courts to hit pause on the time requirements for several types of hearings, including: implied-consent hearings held within 60 days, appeals in some juvenile cases that must be heard within 30 days and appearances in evictions that are required between 7 and 14 days, among others.

Chief State Public Defender Bill Ward and Ramsey County Chief Public Defender Jim Fleming have called for the delay of all trials to protect jurors and defendants. Ward and Fleming argued that calling in jurors during a global pandemic put everyone’s health at risk and threatened to prevent their clients from receiving a fair trial.

“My concern, obviously, is trying to seat jurors in a time of a pandemic when they’re going to be more worried about their own personal health and not be able to concentrate on the facts put forth before them,” Ward has said.

The state’s public defenders have led the charge in encouraging faster, broader response from the state courts and criminal justice partners, including the release of nonviolent jail inmates. Some county attorneys are examining lists of inmates who could qualify for lower bail or release on their own recognizance at no financial cost. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has said “a bunch” of the approximately 80 inmates his office is reviewing could be released starting this week.

“This is like 1918 all over again,” Ramsey County Chief Public Defender Jim Fleming has said, referring to a historic flu pandemic. “[Jurors] are worried about catching this virus. Is that going to be an attentive jury?”

Attorneys and judges in Hennepin County have already adopted the informal practice of continuing criminal cases far into the future as they faced the uncertainty of how the coronavirus would impact the state’s courts. Last Thursday there were two civil trials and six criminal trials on the jury schedule, meaning they required calling potential jurors to serve in court. Four cases were scheduled to start that week, two were in the verdict stage, one was in the jury selection stage and one jury in a criminal case was deliberating.

Monday, there was one criminal case on the jury schedule. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there were none.

The state court office has been slowly rolling out measures to address the coronavirus. The court first set out guidelines last Friday, but many court functions continue, including several types of hearings and trials for defendants who demand a speedy trial.

On Wednesday, it announced that the state law library was closing to the public indefinitely starting Thursday. Library staff would continue to provide services through the court’s website, http://mn.gov/law-library, via e-mail at askalibrarian@courts.state.mn.us, and by phone at 651-297-7651.

The office announced Tuesday that it was temporarily halting driver’s license suspensions and late fees to slow foot traffic at courthouse facilities.

Last Friday, Gildea issued her first decision on court operations in response to COVID-19, ordering that high-priority cases continue while low- and medium-priority cases be postponed for two weeks. The initial order left many court functions intact, although Gildea strongly encouraged judges and attorneys to hold hearings via teleconference or phone when possible.

Trials that are underway were ordered to continue until their resolution, and new trials would be granted in “high priority” and “super high” priority cases and for defendants who had demanded a speedy trial under Gildea’s order.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib