The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a decision to release a prolific child molester from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program over the objections of the state Department of Human Services.

Jerry Gene Kerkhoff, 46, was originally prosecuted in Douglas County and sexually abused 41 children during his adolescence and as a young adult. He has been in the MSOP for nearly 20 years.

The appeals court approved Kerkhoff’s “provisional discharge” that will require him to be on active GPS monitoring which will monitor his real-time movements and alert supervising authorities if he is at an unauthorized location. He will be housed in an approved residence and would not be allowed to leave without a MSOP staff member accompanying him for the first 30 days at a minimum. He is barred from attending from events that are attractions for minors.

Since 2015 Kerkhoff was enrolled in Community Preparations Services (CPS), a less secure treatment program. DHS officials argued that rather than a provisional discharge, he needed the “constant support and accountability provided by staff and peers” in that program in order to successfully adjust to the community while protecting the public, the appeals court said.

But the Commitment Appeals Panel — a three-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court, concluded that continued placement in CPS was no longer necessary. The Court of Appeals ruled Monday that it would not substitute itself for the commitment appeals panel.

According to the opinion, Kerkhoff committed his first sexual offense when he was 12 years old. When he was 13 years old, he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl while babysitting. He was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and placed in a juvenile correctional facility.

In 1994, at the age of 21, he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl periodically over the course of a year. Also in 1994, he was convicted of second degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing his 7-year-old stepson multiple times over the course of two years.

He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for his offenses against the two children and in 1999, he was indeterminately committed as a sexually dangerous person and placed in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. Over the last three years he attended multiple hearings seeking provisional or full discharge.

The Court of Appeals pointed out that Kerkhoff successfully completed specialized treatment programs, participated in after care programs and showed no indications of deception. He also did “ a great job mentoring, providing guidance for people in other stages, using his own personal experiences and knowledge and helping to guide them in their treatment journey,” according to staff comments.

Eric Janus, former president and dean of William Mitchell of College of Law, and an expert on the Minnesota’s Sex Offender Program, said the Court of Appeals decision “is an example of the system working as it ought to.”

“There is a very intricate process for adjudicating when somebody can be managed appropriately in the community, and that process includes being reviewed by a specialized three judge court. They become experts in understanding this,” Janus said. “The order makes it clear that there are multiple levels of supervision that will be in place for this individual.”

Janus called the DHS objections “par for the course.”

“We have a history of 25 years of the DHS objecting and that’s in our American system. It’s called due process,” he said. “The government doesn’t have the final say, they are subject the rule of law.”

The Douglas County attorney’s office, which originally prosecuted Kerkhoff, said it did not handle the appeal, referring questions to the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

