St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges Monday in the July shooting death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

A jury trial was set for May 30.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.

Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.