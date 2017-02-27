St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges Monday in the July shooting death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.
A jury trial was set for May 30.
Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.
Earlier this month, Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary III denied a defense request to dismiss the case.
Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.
