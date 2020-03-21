Minnesota has reported the first confirmed death of a state resident due to COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday, as the statewide tally of cases grew to 138 infections.

The Ramsey County resident was at least 80 years old and died March 19, and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement: “Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss. As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

Jan Malcolm, the state health commissioner, said the death underscores the importance of protecting vulnerable Minnesotans during the outbreak.

The statewide count of confirmed cases grew by 23 on Saturday, an increase slightly below the one-day record of 26 new cases set Friday. The Saturday figures, which were posted about 11 a.m. by the Minnesota Department of Health, show confirmed cases in 26 counties, up from 21 counties on Friday.

Even with the increases reported Saturday, public health officials say the figures likely understate the extent of disease across Minnesota, particularly with the state’s limited supply of testing capabilities. The new coronavirus was first detected in Minnesota two weeks ago with cases imported by travelers, but the Health Department reported six days ago the first evidence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Community transmission means the virus passed to people who hadn’t traveled outside the state or knowingly been exposed to someone else with a confirmed case.

In the statement issued Saturday, Malcolm stressed the need for Minnesotans to help slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable, including those over 65 and people with underlying health conditions.

The state’s first death caps a week when the outbreak, and the state’s response to it, has intensified.

Walz has announced a series of orders designed to slow the spread by reducing physical interactions including school closures and the shutdown of restaurants, bars, theaters, museums and other gathering places. A shortage of supplies prompted the state on Tuesday to tighten the criteria for who can get tested for the novel coronavirus, with tests reserved primarily for hospitalized patients, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 13 health care workers had tested positive for COVID-19, although all were likely infected during out-of-state travel. On Thursday, the governor ordered hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to help conserve medical supplies.

By week’s end, speculation was building about whether Walz might follow the example of states such as California in issuing a “shelter in place” order that would confine people to their homes except for essential business.

Meanwhile, health care providers were trying to rally patients to the cause of “social distancing” to reduce the virus spread, even as they worked around shortages and hunted for critical supplies.

“Stay home as much as possible,” said Dr. Keith Stelter, president of the Minnesota Medical Association. “Keep safe distances between yourself and others. If you have symptoms, self-quarantine yourself and seek care if symptoms worsen.”

