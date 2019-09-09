MASON CITY, Iowa — A Minnesota company plans to break ground Wednesday on a northern Iowa facility for growing tomatoes.
The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation says the $35 million Bushel Boy Farms facility in Mason City will bring about 50 jobs to northern Iowa. The first harvest from the 50-acre (20.2-hectare) operation is expected in December 2020.
Bushel Boy is based on Owatonna, Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Man dressed as Elmo accused of groping Times Square tourist
A man dressed as the children's character Elmo has been charged with groping a 14-year-old girl who posed for a photo with him in Times Square.
Home & Garden
Minnesota company to grow tomatoes at new Iowa facility
A Minnesota company plans to break ground Wednesday on a northern Iowa facility for growing tomatoes.
Variety
Looking to hire 30,000, Amazon plans nationwide job fairs
Amazon is going on a hiring spree.
Inspired
'Masterchef Latino' finalist is living, cooking and inspiring his own way
"MasterChef Latino" finalist is first participant using wheelchair.
Books
Reviews: 'The Institute,' by Stephen King, and 'Miracle Creek,' by Angie Kim
The Institute By Stephen King (Scribner, 557 pages, $30.) It appears that when Stephen King was in town this year for the inaugural Wordplay…