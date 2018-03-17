GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.

ALLETE Clean Energy announced this week that construction is expected to start this year on the South Peak project. It's scheduled to go online in late 2019.

It will be built next to an existing Northwestern wind farm known as Spion Kop. That's in area about 40 miles southeast of Great Falls near the town of Raynesford.

ALLETTE says it has a 15-year power sale agreement with Northwestern.

The Duluth, Minnesota company operates six wind energy facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon and Pennsylvania and last year announced it will build a 106-megawatt wind farm in North Dakota.