KEARNEY, Neb. — A Minnesota company plans to build a $7.65 million data center at the Tech One Crossing Technology Park in the south-central Nebraska city of Kearney (KAR'-nee).
County and city officials announced Tuesday that the new Compute North facility would create 10 full-time technology and security jobs and would provide room for Computer North to grow its business.
Computer North is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and has operations in South Dakota and Texas.
