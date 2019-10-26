GAME OF THE WEEK

St. John's at St. Olaf, 1 p.m. Saturday: St. John's (6-0, 5-0 MIAC), ranked No. 4 in Division III, is looking for its seventh consecutive victory of the season and also in the series with the Oles. The Oles (5-1, 3-1) are coming off their first loss (56-10 at Bethel). The Johnnies beat the Oles 57-7 last year.

WEEK 8 STORYLINES

• Two weeks ago, Minn.-Crookston moved its football game to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., because of winter weather. The Golden Eagles' field, which is shared with Crookston High School, is still wet after more rain so the Golden Eagles will play both their remaining home games (Saturday vs. MSU Mankato) and (Nov. 9 against Northern St.) in Grand Forks.

• In its first five games, St. Thomas allowed just 44 first downs — the fewest in all of college football — and was third in passing defense in Div. III (110.4 yards per game). With Jackson Erdmann of St. John's completing a career-high 32 passes for 451 yards (second-most in school history), the Johnnies had 30 first downs in their 38-20 victory over St. Thomas.

• The MCAC will hold the first-round of its playoffs on Sunday: NDSCS will host Dakota College, Mesabi Range will host Central Lakes, Rochester will travel to Itasca and Northland will play at Minnesota West.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Daniel Davis, WR, SW Minnesota State: The senior from Tarpon Springs, Fla., leads the NSIC in receptions (48) and is second in receiving yards (639) and TDs (8). Last week, he caught 11 passes for 127 yards and three TDs.

Brice Panning, WR, Gustavus Adolphus: The senior from Hamburg, Minn., is tied for third in Div. III with 12 receiving TDs. Last week Panning caught two TD passes as the Gusties set a school-record for points in a 69-21 victory over Hamline.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 PATs for Bethel kicker Bjorn Charles in a 56-10 victory over St. Olaf — the third-most in one game in MIAC history. Charles is 30-for-30 this season.

14 Career interceptions (second-most in school history) for Bemidji State's Michael Junker. The senior from Hastings leads the NSIC with five interceptions this season.

JOEL RIPPEL