Division II PLAYOFFS second ROUND

Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.: This is the third consecutive season that these teams have met in Mankato in the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Mavericks won 24-10 last year and won 16-13 in overtime in 2017. The ThunderWolves are coming off a 17-0 victory over Augustana on Saturday in Colorado. QB Jordan Kitna, the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, has passed for 1,893 yards and 13 TDs with just three interceptions. The Mavericks, who are one of the top four seeds for the D-II playoffs, had a first-round bye last week. Minnesota State Mankato leads D-II in scoring offense (48.8 points per game) and is second in total offense (533.8 yards per game).

Division III PLAYOFFS second ROUND

St. John’s (10-1) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.: Both teams survived wild first-round games. The Johnnies trailed Aurora by 14 points in the first half, by 13 early in the third quarter and by nine with 8 minutes, 26 seconds remaining, before rallying for a 51-47 victory in Collegeville. Johnnies QB Jackson Erdmann threw for 481 yards to surpass 10,000 passing yards for his career. Chapman, after its first unbeaten regular season, had to rally twice in an eventual 68-65 triple-overtime victory over Linfield for the first playoff victory in program history. The Panthers, of Orange, Calif., are averaging 40.2 points and 473.6 yards per game; the Johnnies average 41.9 points and 525.1 yards.

JOEL RIPPEL