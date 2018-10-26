GAME OF THE WEEK

Bemidji State (5-3) at St. Cloud State (6-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: The teams are tied with MSU Moorhead for second place in the NSIC North with 3-1 records. The host Huskies bring a three-game winning streak into the game. The Beavers have won the past three meetings in the series.

WEEK 9 STORY LINES

• Minnesota Duluth was No. 1 and MSU Mankato No. 2 in the first NCAA Division II Super Region Four rankings released Monday. St. Cloud State was No. 9. Seven teams from each of four super regions will qualify for the 28-team Division II playoff field. Super Region Four is made up of 41 teams from the NSIC, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, the Lone Star Conference and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

• The MCAC playoffs will begin Sunday with four games: Minnesota West at Northland, Dakota College at NDSCS, Fond du Lac at Central Lakes and Itasca at Mesabi Range. The semifinals will be held Nov. 4 and the championship game, at St. Cloud State, on Nov. 11.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Will Gillach.

Casey Bednarski, K, MSU Mankato: The senior from Oconomowoc, Wis., is third in the NSIC in scoring with 72 points (nine FGs and 45 PATs). He has missed just three kicks (two FGs and one PAT).

Will Gillach, WR, St. John's: The senior from Chisago Lakes is second in the MIAC in receiving yards (755) and TD receptions (eight) and third in receptions (41).

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Times that Minnesota Duluth has started a season 8-0. In five of the previous six occasions, the Bulldogs went unbeaten in the regular season.

10.45 Average yards per rush for St. Thomas RB Josh Parks. That leads all divisions of college football.

40 Career victories at Concordia (St. Paul) for coach Shannon Currier. He is tied for the lead on the school's career list.

JOEL RIPPEL

SCSU goes for fourth in a row