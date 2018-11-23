DIVISION II PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND SATURDAY

CSU Pueblo (11-1) at MSU Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.: The teams meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive year (and third time since 2014). MSU Mankato outlasted the Thunderwolves 16-13 in overtime in Mankato in the first round last year. The Thunderwolves defeated Colorado Mines 37-17 on the road in the first round. Colorado Mines had defeated the Thunderwolves 35-21 on Sept. 15. MSU Mankato, in the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, had a first-round bye. The teams played for the 2014 Division II championship in Kansas City, Kan. CSU Pueblo won 13-0.

DIVISION III PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND SATURDAY

Bethel (10-1) at North Central (Ill.) (10-1), noon: Bethel, in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, is coming off a 41-14 first-round victory over Wartburg at home. The host Cardinals are making their third consecutive and 11th overall playoff appearance. Their 52-0 victory over Hanover last Saturday was their 10th consecutive first-round playoff victory. The Cardinals have won eight straight since a 52-30 loss to Wheaton on Sept. 29. In the only other meeting between the two, North Central defeated Bethel 41-17 at Bethel in the quarterfinals of the 2013 playoffs.

Whitworth (10-0) at St. John's (11-0), noon: Whitworth, the Northwest Conference champion, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Pirates defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 48-6 at home in the first round for their first postseason victory in 12 years. The Pirates defense leads Division III in tackles for loss. The Pirates had nine in their first-round victory. The Johnnies set Division III playoff records for points in a game (84) and margin of victory (78) in their first-round victory over Martin Luther. It is just the third meeting between the two and first since the 2006 playoffs. The Johnnies have won both games (both played in Spokane, Wash.) — 7-3 in 1975 and 21-3 in 2006.

JOEL RIPPEL