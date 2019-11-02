Northern Minnesota

Zebra mussels infest two more lakes

Zebra mussel larvae have been found in two northern Minnesota lakes — Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack and Lomond Lake near Bagley.

The discovery puts both lakes on the state's infested waters list.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials said 17 microscopic zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, were found in a water sample from Ten Mile Lake and 30 were discovered in a sample from Lomond.

Although no adult or juvenile zebra mussels have been reported, the number of veligers spotted indicates a reproducing population.

Lomond is the first lake in Clearwater County to be put on the infested waters list for zebra mussels.

According to the DNR, 30 bodies of water were added to its list of zebra mussel infestations this year, including Lotus Lake in Chanhassen.

The DNR recently confirmed that five microscopic mussel larvae were found in a water sample from the lake. In a follow-up search, five adult zebra mussels were found on a dock in another part of the lake.

DNR officials advise lake property owners to inspect and take precautions in removing boats, trailers, docks and lifts and other equipment.

Mary Lynn Smith

Red Wing

Historic Buchanan Grocery is sold

After working seven days a week for 27 years at the Buchanan Grocery store, Kevin Florine is finally going to get to take a few days off to put his feet up.

Florine and his wife, Ann, owners of the grocery since 1992, announced last week that they had sold the business.

The buyers, Leslie Carlson and family, own Mike's Butcher Shop in West St. Paul, where they offer store-made smoked sausages, bacon, bratwurst, specialty meats, pizzas, homemade meals, entrees, soups and sandwiches.

Carlson plans to sell her specialty meats through Buchanan Grocery in Red Wing and bring the grocery's sought-after potato salad to the Twin Cities market, according to a news release.

Buchanan Grocery opened in 1923. Kevin Florine's parents bought it 1955, and he soon began working there and later bought them out when they retired.

The grocery has received recognition over the years for its meats, and in 2001 its potato salad was recommended in Donna Tabbert Long's "Tastes of Minnesota: A Food Lover's Tour."

"The store will continue on as Buchanan Grocery," Carlson said in an e-mail. "We want to honor the long history of the store and the previous families that have owned it."

Dan Browning