Eveleth

New child-care center to open on Iron Range

Child-care options in Eveleth are few and far between, constraining work options for young parents and the employers who depend on them.

An online directory lists just seven locations serving a population of more than 3,600 people. One child-care center in the Iron Range town offers care for up to 87 children, but the remainder range from 10 to 14.

That's soon going to change.

The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation announced last week that a new 12,000-square-foot center will open later this year in Eveleth, with openings for 142 children between 6 weeks and 12 years old.

Brandie's Little Bear Learning Center will operate in the old Fingerhut building. The center will have eight classrooms, an indoor gymnasium, a 3,000-square-foot outdoor playground and food service. It also will be staffed with up to 21 credentialed employees and will be open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"The opening of Brandie's Little Bear Learning Center is extremely important to our area families, employers and workforce," said Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner.

"The state of Minnesota, including the Iron Range, has a child-care shortage which is a critical economic issue."

Funding for the center was provided through community development grants from the IRRRB to the city of Eveleth, and from Cleveland Cliffs, United Way, Northland Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and Northern State Bank.

"This collaboration between the public and private sectors will provide great relief to parents in our region seeking quality child care," said Brandie Folken, Brandie's Little Bear owner and operator.

Dan Browning

Minnesota

Wildfire risk high in much of the state

Don't let all the rain fool you. Much of Minnesota is still at risk for wildfires.

"Even though the ground may be wet, the reality is grass, leaves and pine needles dry surprisingly fast and become ideal fuel for a fire," said Casey McCoy, fire prevention supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

McCoy suggests people not burn debris piles until the foliage greens up. Four of every 10 wildfires are caused by fires that escape debris piles.

Burning restrictions are in effect in 44 counties that stretch from the Twin Cities metro area to northwestern Minnesota.

All counties require burning permits.

Mary Lynn Smith