Rita Reker, who founded Tri-County Crime Stoppers after the tragic deaths of her daughters in 1974, is stepping down after 39 years on the organization’s board.

Reker and her late husband, Fred, founded the group serving Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties in 1981. Seven years earlier, their daughters, Mary and Susanne disappeared after walking to a local store to buy school supplies.

Nearly a month later, the girls’ bodies were found in a quarry west of Waite Park. Both had been stabbed repeatedly. The girls’ killer has never been found, although both their mother and police officials have said they believe the killer is still alive, and that there may be witnesses who could provide helpful information if they’d only come forward.

“Rita’s involvement, support and work for Tri-County Crime Stoppers is why the group is still here 39 years later,” Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka said. At a recent event, Soyka presented Reker with a plaque honoring her service.

John Reinan

WINONA

City makes final 4 in Strong Towns contest

Winona is among the final four cities in an annual contest sponsored by Strong Towns, an international nonprofit dedicated to making communities across the United States and Canada financially strong and resilient.

This is the fifth year of the “Strongest Town” contest. Voting in the semifinal round resumes Tuesday, and closes Friday on the group’s contest page. Interviews with representatives from each of the final four communities will also be posted on the page.

Previous winners include Pensacola, Fla., Muskegon, Mich. and Carlisle, Pa.

JOHN REINAN

Northeast Minnesota

Superior Hiking Trail looks for new head

The Superior Hiking Trail Association will soon be searching for a new executive director.

Denny Caneff, who has led the organization since June 2017, will be stepping down from his role on Aug. 1, the association announced.

Caneff, 65, served in several conservation leadership positions in Wisconsin before coming to the trail association. He is credited with establishing a Trail Renewal Program to target sections of trail deemed in need of improvement, as well as increasing fundraising, elevating the trail’s profile and improving organizational structure.

Pam Louwagie