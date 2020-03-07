Traffic around Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge will slow over the next few weeks as workers repair sidewalks on either side of the span and replace lighting.

Construction to repair sidewalks should last about a week during the workday, reducing traffic to one lane and closing sidewalks to pedestrians during that time, according to a city announcement.

Workers will repair the sidewalks on one side of the bridge at a time and reopen lanes when they leave for the day.

An approximately $95,000 project to replace high-pressure sodium lights, installed on the bridge in 1980, with LED lights will continue for up to three weeks, depending on weather. That work will also drop traffic to one lane.

The LED lights are expected to last more than 22 years and save $5,000 annually in electricity costs.

The lift bridge was first lit in 1966.

Work is scheduled to start on both projects Monday.

Pam Louwagie

Get a how-to on making maple syrup

It’s time to tap the trees.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free programs on how to make maple syrup at several state parks, including Whitewater near Winona, Maplewood near Pelican Rapids, Minneopa near Mankato, Wild River along the St. Croix River and Fort Snelling in the Twin Cities.

The season for making maple syrup in Minnesota usually begins between mid-March and mid-April, when daytime high temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid-40s and dip to below freezing at night.

The variation allows the maple sap to flow during the day and be replenished at night.

It usually takes 30 to 40 gallons of tree sap to make 1 gallon of pure maple syrup, according to the DNR.

Some state parks will provide only a syrup-making demonstration while others will offer hands-on instruction along with taste testing of the finished product.

Instructors will show how to identify and tap the right kind of tree and how to boil the sap.

Although the programs are free, vehicle permits are required to enter the parks — $7 for a one-day pass or $35 for a year-round permit.

Advance registration is required for programs at Whitewater and Wild River state parks.

For more information, call the DNR at 888-646-6367 or e-mail info.dnr@state.mn.us.

Additional information about making maple syrup can be found on the DNR website.

Mary Lynn Smith