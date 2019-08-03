MARSHALL

Former tourism chief sentenced in swindle

The former director of the Marshall Convention and Visitors Bureau was sentenced last week to more than five years in prison after admitting to stealing more than $265,000 from the bureau.

Darin Rahm pleaded guilty in Lyon County District Court to seven counts of theft. He will serve up to 68 months in prison and was ordered to pay $265,842 in restitution.

Rahm admitted creating fake invoices and paying himself from bureau funds. The visitors bureau is funded with taxes on public lodging, food and beverage taxes.

Marshall police investigated last year after receiving a tip from the bureau about suspicious transactions. According to court documents, the investigation discovered more than 230 fake transactions over a three-year period.

JOHN REINAN

WINONA

Fundraiser for youth orchestra hits goal

A fundraising drive to preserve the youth orchestra in Winona has reached its goal, though the fate of the program is uncertain.

The Winona Area Public Schools board eliminated fourth-grade orchestra for the coming year. Students still can join the orchestra in grades 5-12. Music supporters set out to raise $20,000, which they planned to donate to the school district to fund a part-time position for the fourth-grade orchestra.

The group's GoFundMe pledges totaled more than $21,000 by the end of last week. But the final decision on whether to accept the money and reinstate the orchestra is in the hands of the school board.

JOHN REINAN

St. Louis County

County gets help to treat jailed addicts

When suspected criminals high on opioids get thrown in jail, they typically go through painful withdrawal. When they get out, many go back to using the same drug as before, leading to overdose problems.

So a national program is looking to expand medication-assisted treatment for people in the country's jails, and St. Louis County is one of 15 jurisdictions nationwide selected to take part.

The Planning Initiative to Build Bridges Between Jail and Community-Based Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder will teach staff to develop guidelines and administer medicine. It is unclear who will cover the cost of the medicine.

The program is a joint initiative by the federal Justice Department, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and Arnold Ventures, a Texas philanthropic organization.

Pam Louwagie