Northwest Minnesota

OHVs in Huntersville Forest Campground?

The public is invited to comment on a proposal to allow off-highway vehicle access to areas of the Huntersville Forest Landing Campground in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on the proposal, which would let campers who haul their OHVs in on trailers unload them and access the recreational trails within the Huntersville State Forest.

The forest has more than 60 miles of single-track motorcycle trails in addition to miles of roads open to all OHVs. Under the proposal, OHV access within the campground would be limited to existing roadways and campsites.

Comments should be submitted to the DNR will by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. They may be submitted by e-mail to david.schotzko@state.mn.us., or by mail addressed to Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3296 State Park Road NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.

The DNR has scheduled a public hearing from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Menahga High School, 216 Aspen Ave. SE, Menahga, MN 56464. For information call Schotzko, 218-308-2367.

DAN BROWNING

MINNESOTA

Training partnership will cover 2,300 jobs

About 2,300 workers and students statewide will receive training for high-demand jobs under a partnership grant between private employers, educational institutions and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Nearly $3 million in workforce development grants will go to 14 projects across the state. Skill areas covered include heavy equipment repair, data engineering, mechatronics and automation.

Since 2011, the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership has awarded $67.6 million to train more than 79,000 workers and has leveraged $140 million in private funding.

JOHN REINAN

Winona

Poets wanted for public arts project

The Winona Fine Arts Commission is seeking contributions for a new public art project called the Winona Poetry Walk. Ten original short poems or poetry stanzas will be stamped into sidewalks needing repairs next spring.

The Poetry Walk will be an ongoing program. Submissions will be accepted from Winona residents or full-time students through January at cityofwinona.wufoo.com/forms/mt1ncak0wv3sw3.

Dan Browning