Two greater Minnesota cities are receiving state grants to assist with infrastructure projects in industrial parks.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $211,850 to Bagley to assist with construction of water and sewer main extensions in an industrial park. It’s part of a project that will allow TEAM Industries, an engineering and manufacturing company, to build a $5 million expansion, which will add 20 employees.

The department also awarded $434,075 to Fairmont to assist with water and sewer lines and a street in a new industrial park adjacent to Cemstone, a concrete company that is expanding and adding 17 jobs.

Reid Forgrave

Duluth

Popular light display moves to Glensheen

The Spirit of the Lights, a holiday light display that has graced a private residence on Park Point for years, is moving to Duluth’s most famous house.

Glensheen will host Marcia Hales’ display for the first time this year, and starting Tuesday, it will be open to the public for free.

Hales’ display honors the memory of individuals and meaningful moments, and viewers are invited to warm up in Glensheen’s cozy Carriage House Fireplace Room with free cider and cookies.

The guest book signed at Park Point in years past will also be there, giving visitors a chance to add their names.

The display will run from 4 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 28, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Pam Louwagie

Stearns County

Man dies in accident on farm near Albany

A 52-year-old man from central Minnesota was pinned under a piece of farming equipment on his property last week and died, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Wednesday in Krain Township, about 6 miles north of Albany.

The victim, identified as Daniel Wielenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A 911 caller reported that a family member found Wielenberg unresponsive under an overturned gravity box, which is used to move grain.

The Sheriff’s Office explained that it appeared the box overturned when he attempted to break up a corn bridge, which forms when the grain is in poor condition and cavities form below.

Paul Walsh