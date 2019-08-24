Preston

Veterans Cemetery ranks near top

The State Veterans Cemetery-Preston received a nearly perfect score for grants compliance in an annual review by the National Cemetery Administration, according to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cemetery earned 91 of 93 possible points for overall quality in categories such as interment operations, grounds and equipment maintenance, and headstones, markers and niche covers.

"This is confirmation that this is one of the finest Veterans Cemeteries in the Nation," said David Swantek, senior administrator of memorial affairs.

The cemetery missed a perfect score only because of Minnesota winters.

Rob Gross, cemetery supervisor, said the cemetery association doesn't consider winter in its guidelines. "However, for everyone that lives in the North, you understand why we will not do that with the accuracy and precision we require to set these stones," Gross said.

Dan Browning

Crow Wing County

DNR seeks input on mountain bike trail

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments through Sept. 18 on an environmental assessment work sheet for a proposed mountain bike trail in Crow Wing County.

Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew wants to build 11.4 miles of trails for nonmotorized recreation, including biking, hiking, running, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the Cuyuna area.

The assessment is available to review online at: tinyurl.com/cuyunatrail.

Copies may be viewed at various locations in St. Paul, Grand Rapids, Minneapolis, Pine River, Crosby and Brainerd. For a printed copy, call 651-259-5115.

Written comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Send them to Cynthia Novak-Krebs, EAW project manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Division of Ecological and Water Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or e-mail comments may be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us. Put "Cuyuna Connection EAW" in the subject line. Fax comments to 651-296-1811. Author names, comments and contact information will be made public.

Dan Browning