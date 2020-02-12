The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Woods, Thomas spending time off course and in same pairing
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are separated by about 17 years on the calendar and 70 victories on the PGA Tour, neither of which has kept them from becoming friends away from golf.
Twins
MLB goes ahead with 3-batter minimum, roster changes
Major League Baseball went ahead with its planned rules changes for this season, including the requirement a pitcher must face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless he is hurt.
Gophers
St. John's and St. Thomas move rivalry finale to U.S. Bank Stadium
The 119-year-old Johnnies-Tommies football rivalry is heading for U.S. Bank Stadium this fall, and that likely will be the end of it.
Wild
Bouwmeester alert following collapse, Ducks-Blues postponed
St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was conscious and alert after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith headed to Phoenix
Skylar Diggins-Smith is going to Phoenix to join Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.