The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Mets pick Luis Rojas to replace Carlos Beltrán as manager
Caught off guard in a quick split with Carlos Beltrán, the New York Mets want some continuity for a change.
Gophers
Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely for K-State brawl
Kansas suspended forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely Wednesday in the first punishment handed out by coach Bill Self following a melee near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks' game against rival Kansas State.
Twins
Donaldson drawn to Twins by team's ability, exuberance and $92 million
Donaldson, who owns the highest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage of any Twins opponent, signed the largest free-agent contract in team history.
Gophers
Gophers-Ohio State men's basketball game preview
Minnesota's longest current Big Ten road losing streak is in Columbus at 10 consecutive games.
Vikings
Green Bay Packers stay with Pettine as defensive coordinator
Packers coach Matt LaFleur has decided to stick with Mike Pettine as his defensive coordinator.