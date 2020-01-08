The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Heat sign Gabe Vincent to 2-way deal, waive Daryl Macon
The Miami Heat switched out one two-way contract for another Wednesday, signing guard Gabe Vincent and waiving guard Daryl Macon.
Vikings
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach
New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.
Vikings
Stefanski: 'I think our guys will be up for the challenge'
Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator George Edwards talk about preparing for Saturday's game at San Francisco.
Vikings
Mike Shanahan's influence runs through NFC playoff picture
The veteran coach has his handprints on the offenses used by the Vikings, Packers and 49ers.
Vikings
Vikings tight end Rudolph puts positive spin on short week
After a victory Sunday in New Orleans, the next game is Saturday in San Francisco. "We need to go out and play well in San Francisco or it's going to be over just like that," Kyle Rudolph said.