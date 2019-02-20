The Minnesota boys' high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The NBA playoff push starts now with All-Star break ending
Golden State is still the favorite for a fourth title in five years.
Sports
Live now: State girls' hockey not on TV; watch quarterfinals here
Quarterfinals of the state girls' hockey tournament aren't on TV. But you can watch the Class 1A games today and 2A games on Thursday by clicking here.
Wild
Washington Capitals put playoff hero Smith-Pelly on waivers
The Washington Capitals have placed winger Devante Smith-Pelly on waivers ahead of next week's NHL trade deadline.Smith-Pelly was put on waivers Wednesday after winger Dmitrij…
Vikings
Steelers won't tag Bell; will explore trade for Brown
Le'Veon Bell's time in Pittsburgh is over. Antonio Brown's potential departure isn't quite so certain.
Twins
Breaking bad habits: Odorizzi works on fixing flaws in delivery
Jake Odorizzi believes that he developed bad habits in 2017 with Tampa Bay when he pitched with a sore back.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.