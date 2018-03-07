The Minnesota boys' high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Class 1A boys' hockey quarterfinals
Mankato East/Loyola vs. Mahtomedi was the opening game, followed by Orono vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
Vikings
Patriots release tight end Martellus Bennett
The Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday.
Twins
Mariners bring back 44-year-old Ichiro Suzuki
Ichiro Suzuki's wish was granted. He is back in the familiar white and blue jersey of the Seattle Mariners.
Sports
Champions League: Juventus comes back to beat Tottenham 2-1
Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala scored twice inside three minutes as Juventus stunned Tottenham with a second-half fightback to reach the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.
Vikings
AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees
Jerry Jones has agreed to pay the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees resulting from two disputes the Dallas Cowboys owner had with…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.