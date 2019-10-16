Local beer history

1984: August Schell Brewing Co. of New Ulm, Minn., brews first wheat beer in U.S. post-Prohibition, creating the craft beer movement in the state.

1986: Summit Brewing rolls out first keg of Extra Pale Ale.

1987: Minnesota law allows restaurants to brew their own beer on site, resulting in brewpubs.

2000: Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild created.

2003: Minnesota law allows breweries with annual production under 3,500 barrels to sell growlers to the public for off-premise consumption.

2006: Surly Brewing Co. delivers kegs of Furious to bars in the Twin Cities.

2011: The Surly law passes, allowing breweries to have taprooms.