Local beer history
1984: August Schell Brewing Co. of New Ulm, Minn., brews first wheat beer in U.S. post-Prohibition, creating the craft beer movement in the state.
1986: Summit Brewing rolls out first keg of Extra Pale Ale.
1987: Minnesota law allows restaurants to brew their own beer on site, resulting in brewpubs.
2000: Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild created.
2003: Minnesota law allows breweries with annual production under 3,500 barrels to sell growlers to the public for off-premise consumption.
2006: Surly Brewing Co. delivers kegs of Furious to bars in the Twin Cities.
2011: The Surly law passes, allowing breweries to have taprooms.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
'Patsy and Loretta' highlights bond between iconic singers
Writer-director Callie Khouri is drawn to stories about female friendships and country music, and her latest television film "Patsy and Loretta" combines those passions into the true story of a friendship between two of country music's most powerful voices.
Variety
2 Illinois child welfare workers are sued over boy's death
The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the boy was being abused months before his death.
TV & Media
Ghost hunter's work gets TV afterlife in 'The Holzer Files'
The work of the late paranormal researcher Hans Holzer is getting an afterlife on TV.
Variety
The Latest: GM workers hope deal will end monthlong strike
The Latest on the United Auto Workers and General Motors reaching a tentative contract agreement (all times local):
TV & Media
Twitter: world leaders' accounts not entirely above policies
Amid calls from some Democrats to suspend President Donald Trump's account, Twitter says world leaders' accounts aren't entirely above its policies and that it will enforce those policies on any account that violates rules, such as promoting terrorism.