ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension authorities say two people have been arrested in what they're calling the largest single seizure of fentanyl in the state this year.
The BCA says a 29-year-old Duluth man and a 35-year-old Chicago man were arrested Thursday in Duluth following an undercover operation. The agents say they seized about 80 grams of what is believed to be pure fentanyl powder.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. BCA spokesman Drew Evans says the drugs recovered in the Duluth bust would be enough to kill more than 26,000 people.
The BCA says the two men are expected to be charged. In the coming days.
