BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington, Minnesota-based The Toro Company has announced plans to purchase the Oklahoma-based company that manufactures Ditch Witch and other underground construction equipment.
Toro said in a news release Friday that it will pay $700 million in cash for The Charles Machine Works, a privately held company based in Perry, Oklahoma.
The proposed sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.
Toro chairman and CEO Richard Olson said Charles Machine Works will strengthen Toro's portfolio that includes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscaping and construction equipment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota-based Toro to buy Oklahoma-based Ditch Witch maker
Bloomington, Minnesota-based The Toro Company has announced plans to purchase the Oklahoma-based company that manufactures Ditch Witch and other underground construction equipment.
Local
Sheriff: 3 dead, deputy injured in northern Minnesota
Authorities say three people are dead and a sheriff's deputy is injured in northern Minnesota.
National
Illinois Democrats ask Evers to review Foxconn plant impact
Illinois congressional Democrats have asked Wisconsin's new Democratic governor to re-evaluate the environmental impact of a sprawling plant that Foxconn Technology Group plans to build near the states' border, saying they are concerned it could exacerbate flooding in Chicago's northern suburbs.
Local
Madison police chief: Heroin overdoses increase in February
Madison's police chief says there's been a spike in the number of heroin overdoses during the past week and a "particularly toxic" batch of the drug in the city may be to blame.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.