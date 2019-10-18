Workers at the Tech Discounts refurbish-and-sell business of Tech Dump in 2016

Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management (MRM) said it has overseen recycling of 1 billion pounds of electronics through a national network of indpendent refurbishers and recyclers.

MRM was founded in 2007 by electronics manufacturers Panasonic, Sharp and Toshiba, after reaching an agreement with Minnesota and other states to conform with electronics-retrieval law.

MRM serves more than 50 global companies in their search for reputable recyclers and convenient e-reporting of compliance requirements.

MRM coordinates the needs of manufacturers with a network of certified recyclers that also refurbish and sell some of the products. In the Twin Cities, they include the City of Minneapolis, Tech Dump of St. Paul, and its refurbish-and-sell Tech Discounts, Green Lights Recycling of Blaine and Certified Recycling of Burnsville.

“We’re proud of our role in keeping the consumer electronics industry as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible,” said Tricia Conroy, executive director of St. Louis Park-based MRM. “Whether we are serving the consumer looking to dispose of an old laptop, the manufacturer searching for a responsible recycler, or a company seeking compliance guidance, our efforts always add up to less waste disposed.

“We help manufacturers identify state-specific responsibilities, engage in responsible recycling and communicate crucial information to regulatory bodies. And our auditors continue to make site visits to ensure recycler compliance. MRM looks for recyclers on the cutting edge of innovation, to keep the electronics ecosystem as healthy and sustainable as possible.”

MRM monitors state recycling regulations, vets and audits recyclers, connects them with manufacturers, and manages the paperwork necessary to prove manufacturer compliance with applicable laws.

It also provides consumers with local drop-off sites.

More information is at: www.mrmrecycling.com