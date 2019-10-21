FOLEY, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota say a missing emu described as a "habitual runaway" has been caught after being on the lam for a day.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the "fugitive emu" was located and released to his owner.

The big bird went missing from the Foley area on Saturday night. Foley is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Emus are the second-largest living birds in the world by height behind the ostrich. Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph (48 kph).

The sheriff's office says there were two emus and a dog that wandered away, but one of the emus and the dog were located first.