Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is suing three manufacturers of synthetic insulin for allegedly price-gouging people with diabetes who need the medication to manage their chronic diseases and stay alive.

Joined Tuesday by doctors and patients who have felt the impact of the skyrocketing costs, Swanson said drugmakers have tripled the list prices of various insulin medications since 2002, even though the medications haven’t fundamentally changed.

“Insulin is a life-or-death drug for people with diabetes,” Swanson said. “Many people can’t afford the price hikes but can’t afford to stop taking the medication either.”

Rising insulin prices have raised concerns over the past year — with President Donald Trump demanding price cuts and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., appealing directly to insulin manufacturers and authoring legislation that would compel them to lower their prices if they don’t do so voluntarily. Concerns also emerged over cost increases to the epinephrine injectable drugs that people with severe allergies need in emergencies.

Minnesota’s inquiry started last year with subpoenas for pricing data and records from the three insulin companies, Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly. Swanson said they have engaged in a “scheme” to raise their prices so they can offer the best rebates to pharmacy benefit managers, which are then more likely to list their drugs on insurance companies’ preferred lists.

“In most industries, competitors compete with one another to offer the lowest prices,” Swanson said. “That’s how competition is supposed to work in this country. Here we have drug companies … competing to offer the highest prices.”

PhRMA, the trade group representing drug manufacturers, didn’t immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment. The industry has sought through various publicity campaigns to explain the current pricing system that has resulted in the higher list prices, and to promote a variety of rebate and drug discount programs.

Patients who are uninsured or have high deductible health plans are affected the most, because they are left to pay the list prices. Dr. Victor Montori, a Mayo Clinic endocrinologist, said it is “fundamentally cruel” for the companies to raise the prices, knowing that it will put some people at risk.

“Lives have been made miserable and some have been cut short by the decision to place insulin outside their reach,” he said.

A patient was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with a dangerously high blood sugar level due to the lack of insulin, and he needed to be intubated and placed in intensive care. HCMC’s Dr. Lisa Fish said many people with diabetes are forced to ration insulin, especially at the start of the year when new deductibles kick in for their health plans.

One such patient stood with the attorney general at Tuesday’s news conference to announce the federal lawsuit, which was filed in New Jersey due to two of the companies being based there. Amanda Swanson said she has private insurance but still finds months when she must pick between her medication for her type 1 diabetes and food. Rationing leaves her exhausted, she said.

“Where do you draw the line?” she asked, “Because I have kids that have to eat, and I have to live.”