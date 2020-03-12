On Friday night, the Minnesota Orchestra will play to an empty hall.

To help halt the spread of coronavirus, Minnesota's arts and culture institutions are canceling, postponing — or playing for radio broadcast only.

Other arts organizations are deep-cleaning and, for now, declaring that the show will go on.

Here's a roundup of the latest:

Classical music

The Minnesota Orchestra has canceled two weeks of concerts and events, starting Friday and running through March 23.

The orchestra will still perform Friday at Orchestra Hall — but for radio broadcast only. Listeners can tune into the 8 p.m. program, of Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto and Shostakovich's Seventh Symphony, on Classical Minnesota Public Radio or stream at classicalmpr.org.

"We have made the decision to land on the side of caution for our audiences and to play our part in the wider community effort to help slow the transmission of COVID-19," said Michelle Miller Burns, the orchestra's president and CEO, in a Thursday press release. "I'm humbled by the fact that our musicians want to play Friday's concert for the listening public, and we're grateful to MPR for making this possible."

Cloud Cult's concerts with the Minnesota Orchestra, set for March 20 and 21, will be rescheduled later this year.

Museums

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is canceling two weeks of events, tours and activities due to the spread of coronavirus. But the museum will remain open, according to a Thursday announcement.

To minimize shared contact, Mia has also closed its Family Center, removed its touch screens and suspended its Arts Carts program, with its reusable props.

Museum staff decided Thursday to cancel activities through March 26, a spokeswoman said, based on recommendations around social distancing. Those events include an artist talk with Sky Hopinka on Thursday night. The museum is contacting ticket holders and will be issuing refunds.

"While Mia has not been directly affected by COVID-19, we are monitoring the situation carefully," the museum said in a statement.

The Walker Art Center has canceled a pair of lectures. On Thursday, it canceled its Insights Design lecture with designer Hassan Rahim, set for March 17, because of travel precautions.

Theater

The first theater casualties of COVID-19 are "Welcome Home/Home Edition," "Interstate" and a planned appearance by theatermaker Taylor Mac at Mixed Blood Theatre.

"Welcome Home" was a Red Eye Theater production, scheduled to be performed in homes throughout the Twin Cities March 13-29. Those performances will be moved to this fall, instead. The musical, "Interstate," in a world premiere run at Mixed Blood, will continue, but its run will be shortened by a week, closing March 22. MacArthur "genius" Mac's appearance, scheduled for March 17, has been canceled but "may be rescheduled."

While Broadway theaters have suspended performances through April 12, the show goes on at other Twin Cities companies. The Guthrie, Children's Theatre, Hennepin Theatre Trust and others all have issued statements that reference their cleaning protocols and other steps to ensure the safety of both patrons and staff.

"If the governor or Department of Health suggests that gatherings be closed, we will follow suit," said Robin Gillette, managing director at the Jungle Theater, where a new production, "Redwood," opens Saturday. "Our art is not life or death but it's fragile and we're conscious that we have freelance artists working on this show and us closing does damage to them. We're in truly uncharted territory and there's no obvious right thing to do."

Penumbra Theatre did make a change for its Wednesday new works lab, which will now be streamed online instead of being held in-person.

"We're aware that our community includes people who would be vulnerable to the virus," Penumba artistic director Sarah Bellamy said. "We want to be respectful about people's personal feelings around travel and shared space."

On Thursday, Theater Company, which promotes work by female and transgender theater artists, announced that it would cancel its fundraiser event, Equinox, on March 21.

"The community we serve are some of the most vulnerable," said Claire Avitabile, founder and executive director. "This is a lot of low-income folks that don't have paid time off, don't have health insurance, a lot of artists with disabilities and artists with underlying health concerns ... We just feel in light of everything going on, that we wanted to protect our family in a way we could."

Books

The Wordplay book festival will shift to a virtual celebration this spring instead of the bustling in-person event the inaugural festival was last year.

Held in the neighborhood of the Loft Literary Center in downtown Minneapolis, last May's festival drew about 10,000 people to dozens of author events.

The Loft also announced Thursday that it will either cancel its spring classes or move them to online.

These steps are being taken because of the COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of in-person events across the world, including Broadway plays, major sporting events and others.

"It's crushing" to lose the in-person event, Wordplay founding director Steph Opitz said Thursday. "But I'm really excited that we're doing something other than canceling."

The virtual Wordplay will be free and online, using podcasts, video conferences, Twitter, Instagram and other outlets.

Music

The coronavirus started to unplug much of the concert industry Thursday, as touring stars Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, the Lumineers, Dan + Shay and more announced they were postponing their Twin Cities concerts.

"This is all uncharted," Chesney said in a statement calling off his May 8 date at U.S. Bank Stadium and several other shows.

"I'm like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be OK in the end; but right now, [no risk] is worth it."

Xcel Energy Center lost both of its big concerts scheduled this weekend, the Lumineers and Jason Aldean, amid Thursday's growing wave of postponements.

The Lumineers concert Friday was postponed to Sept. 24. Aldean's show Saturday is now rebooked for Aug. 8. Across town at Target Center, Dan + Shay moved their April 10 Target Center show to Aug. 29.

No new date has been set yet for Chesney. Tickets to the original nights will be honored at the makeup shows.

JENNA ROSS, ROHAN PRESTON, SHEILA REGAN, JON BREAM, CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER, LAURIE HERTZEL, CHRIS HEWITT