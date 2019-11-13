San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes Minnesota and San Antonio take the court.

Minnesota went 22-30 in Western Conference action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 24.6 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 38.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (right shoulder sprain).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.