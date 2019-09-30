DULUTH, Minn. — Some midwives are warning that Minnesota's unregulated midwifery practices pose a danger to mothers and babies as home births rise.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Minnesota in 2000 recorded two planned home births. In 2018, that number jumped to 721. Minnesota and Utah are the sole states that don't require midwives to obtain a license to deliver babies.

Licensed home birth midwives must earn their Certified Professional Midwife credential from the state Board of Medical Practice.

Tavniah Betts, a licensed midwife, says being licensed benefits families and midwives by providing access to filing complaints.

Tracey Lapointe is an unlicensed midwife and the president of the Minnesota Midwifery Guild. She says requiring midwives to be licensed would diminish the supply of midwives while demand is rising.