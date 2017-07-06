WASHINGTON -Minnesota has joined 17 states and the District of Columbia in suing U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for rescinding a rule that would have let students sue for-profit colleges if they thought the schools had defrauded them.

The suit comes a few weeks after DeVos announced plans to delay and renegotiate what was known as a “borrower defense rule.”

The states’ lawsuit says the rule “deters institutions from engaging in predatory behavior and restores the rights of students injured by a school’s misconduct to seek relief in court.” The suit claims that DeVos’ actions in delaying its implementation and opening it to renegotiation violates regulatory law.

The rule would have protected taxpayers as well as students, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson told the Star Tribune.

“If regulators filed fraud claims against schools, the Department of Education could require them to put up collateral and assets” to pay off students and federal lending programs, Swanson said.

Refusing at the last minute to implement rules that were years in the making is “whipsawing students who deserve better,” Swanson added.

DeVos’ action comes as the Trump administration is moving aggressively to apply an anti-regulatory agenda. The education secretary hired a for-profit college administrator among her assistants. She cited a lawsuit challenging the borrower defense rule by the California Association of Private Post Secondary Schools as the reason she called a halt to implementation.

Other Trump agency heads have indefinitely delayed or pushed back compliance dates for several rules that have already been debated, finalized and set to take effect.

The borrower defense rule was finalized in November 2016 and set to take effect July 1 before DeVos intervened.

Among other things, the rule did not allow for-profit colleges to prohibit lawsuits by students by forcing them into mandatory arbitration of grievances. That was a particular complaint of the California private school group that challenged the rule. “The increased costs and the dramatically escalated threat of meritless claims and litigation, both before the Department [of Education] and in court, will be crippling for many schools,” the group claimed.

Swanson countered that “forced arbitration is rampant in for-profit colleges. Students can’t take their cases to court.” Meanwhile, she said, the worst players in the for-profit college industry are “selling education like used cars.”

“It is important for the Department of Education to be on this beat because the majority of people who go to for-profit schools are the first in their families to go to college,” Swanson said.

Accusations of saddling students with massive debt for training that did not prepare them for jobs paying enough to cover loan payments and living expenses have long plagued the for-profit college sector. The charges gave rise to more government scrutiny under the Obama administration, including the borrower defense rule that DeVos hopes to renegotiate.

The suit against DeVos references legal actions states have been forced to take, including one by Swanson in which she won a judgment against Globe University/Minnesota School of Business for falsely marketing criminal justice degrees. The program was supposed to qualify graduates to become police officers or probation officers. They did not. In September 2016, the school announced plans to close several Minnesota locations.

A number of schools operated in Minnesota by Corinthian Colleges were shuttered after multiple fraud complaints led the for-profit school to stop operating. A judge ordered Corinthian to pay $820 million in restitution to students and $350 million in civil penalties.

Other for-profit colleges in the state are doing well.

Minneapolis-based Capella University “never engaged in forced arbitration, so this reg hasn’t been an issue for us from that perspective,” said spokesman Mike Buttry. “More broadly, Capella has been successful by focusing on our learners and how we can innovate to provide them the most direct path between learning and employment.”