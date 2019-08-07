Golden State superstar Stephen Curry invited 33 of the top high school basketball players in the country to the Bay Area for a three-day summer camp that ends today.

The group included the two highest-profile seniors in Minnesota's Class of 2020 -- Paige Bueckers of Hopkins, who has already commit ed to playing college basketball for UConn, and Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy, one of the top point guards in the nation.

The biggest noise at the camp, however, was made by the other Minnesotan on the floor: Seven-foot rising junior Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy, the defending Class 2A state champion that will be one of the best basketball shows in the state -- if not the nation -- in 2019-20.

Holmgren took on Curry during a scrimmage and pretty much took him down with a move that's gone overnight vital on the Internet. It's more than just a 7-footer dunking. Much more.

Holmgren has understandably played in the shadow of Suggs through much of his time at Minnehaha, but made a name when he had 53 points and 37 rebounds during the 2A state tournament . He also blocked 21 shots during his breakout weekend.

"A lot of people think I’m just tall and they see me play,” Holmgren said during the tournament. “I just go out there, play my hardest, work every day to get better. I guess it’s paying off.”

Or, as Suggs put it during an interview with the Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller this summer: "He’s becoming his own man and becoming a force."

Here's a look at more of Holmgren and Curry at camp:

You may remember that Curry already had a connection to Minnehaha Academy, which he put on display by wearing a Redhawks hoodie to the 2018 Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The school's Twitter feed had some fun with the photo:

Probably, yes. But the Redhawks are likely to be the best $5 ticket in Minnesota this basketball season.