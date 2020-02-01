Minnehaha Academy pulled away from Caledonia for a 92-73 victory in boys’ basketball game at Caledonia Area High School.

The Class 3A, No. 1 Redhawks finished the first half on a 14-7 run to take a 42-29 lead into the break. The Redhawks extended its lead to 20 within the first five minutes of the second half and just maintained the lead from there.

Jalen Suggs led all scorers with 42 points for the Redhawks. Noah King scored 23 points to lead the Class 2A, No. 1 Warriors and Eli King had 17.

Lakeville North 69, Lakeville South 66: Josh Kamara scored 26 points to lead the visiting Panthers past the Class 4A, No. 9 Cougars. Kamara made two free throws with 6.5 seconds left to force the Cougars to try a desperate three-point shot to tie the score. However, Reid Patterson’s shot came up a little short off the front of the rim. Will Blascziek had 22 points for the Panthers. Patterson scored 18 points to lead the Cougars, Joe Bachinski and Jack Leland had 13 each and Riley Mahlman had 12.

DeLaSalle 59, Holy Angels 56: The Class 3A, No. 3 Islanders overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Stars. Cade Haskins led the Islanders with 20 points and Jalen Travis had 12. Matt Banovetz led the Stars with 26 points and Emmett Johnson had 14.

Waconia 53, Holy Family 51: Connor Behrens scored 14 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 6 Wildcats past the host Fire. Connor Schwob had 12 points, Spencer Swanson had 11 and PJ Hayes IV had 10 for the Wildcats. Noah Seck led the Fire with 15 points, Nick Hendler had 14 and David Torborg had 10.

Girls’ basketball

Blaine 92, Centennial 86 (3OT): The Bengals pulled away from the Class 4A, No. 9 Cougars in the third overtime. Anna Garfield led the Bengals with 24 points, Madison Hoehne and Lexi Imdieke had 17 each, Allison Terry and Kayla Bohr had 15 each. Jodi Anderson led the Cougars with 41 points and Hannah Herzig had 19.

Park Center 60, Elk River 55: Adalia McKenzie scored 24 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 5 Pirates past the host Elks. Aaliyah Ragulen had 16 points for the Pirates. Lydia Haack led the Elks with 16 points and Johanna Langbehn had 14.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 62, Annandale 52: The Panthers overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Cardinals. Miah Monahan led the Panthers with 45 points. Kitri Reimer led the Cardinals with 22 points and Abby Neutz had 12.

Boys’ hockey

Wayzata 4, Greenway 1: The Class 2A, No. 8 Trojans scored two goals in the second period to pull away from the host Raiders. Ben Etzel scored a goal and added an assist to help the Trojans take a two-goal lead into the third period. Drew Streeter got the Trojans on the board 4:17 into the game. Carson Peters gave the Trojans a 3-1 lead with 52 seconds left in the second period. Ben Troumbly got the Raiders on the board midway through the second period. Dylan Lewis capped the scoring 4:26 into the third period. Logan Wright made 40 saves for the Raiders.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4: Jake Johnson scored three goals to lead the Dragons past the visiting Eagles. Trent Raisanen scored two goals, Alex Heinonen and Terrell Gangroth had two assists each and Cade Marquardt made 49 saves for the Dragons. John Lane had one goal and two assists, Joseph Workman had one goal and one assist, Logan Dosan had two assists, Tyler Jost and Parker Magnuson had one goal each and Peter Vodovnik had 34 saves for the Eagles.

Girls’ hockey

Wayzata 4, Breck 3: The Class 2A, No. 10 Trojans scored four unanswered goals to defeat the visiting Class 1A, No. 1 Mustangs. Gretchen Branton put the Trojans in front for good with 4:26 left in the third period. Sami Hackley, Sloane Matthews and Sophie Heyer scored in a 4:38 span early in the second period to tie the score at 3-3. The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 in the first six minutes of the game. Elly Klepinger got the scoring started 2:26 into the game. Ava Lindsay extended the Mustangs lead 1:51 later. Olivia Mobley capped the Mustangs scoring spree 5:36 into the first period. Sarah Peterson made 30 saves for the Mustangs.

Andover 3, Blake 2: Amanda Pelkey made 34 saves, including 12 in the third period, to help the Class 2A, No. 1 Huskies defeat the visiting Class 2A, No. 5 Bears. The Huskies took a 2-0 lead on goals by Madison Kaiser and Isa Goettl in a 1:15 span late in the first period. Lily Delianedis got the Bears on the board 43 seconds into the second period. Peyton Hemp put the Huskies back in front by two goals 2:16 later. Audrey Wethington got the Bears back to within a goal 3:07 into the third period. Molly Haag made 31 saves for the Bears.

staff reports