While not as hotly anticipated as the list of musicians coming to U.S. Bank Stadium for the Super Bowl next winter, the concerts surrounding next summer’s X Games at Minneapolis’ new NFL mega-palace could earn high kicks from young music fans.

Homegrown hip-hop stars Atmosphere, Warped Tour mainstays A Day to Remember and Australian electro-pop producer Flume will each headline a show outside the stadium during the July 13-16 marathon of skateboarding, BMX and motocross contests. Their names were announced in conjunction with the winter version of the X Games, happening this week in Aspen, Colo.

Tickets for the Minneapolis concerts are included with $40-$60 admission passes for the games, on sale now via XGames.com/tickets. Here’s the daily rundown:

FRIDAY, JULY 14: A Day to Remember

SATURDAY, JULY 15: Flume

SUNDAY, JULY 16: Atmosphere

The X Games will be Atmosphere’s third hometown show of 2017, counting their sold-out March 10 concert to inaugurate the renovated Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul and their usual set at the Soundset festival on May 28, the lineup for which should be announced by early March. Atmosphere was also picked to perform with Imagine Dragons for the MLB All-Star Game concert at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014.

While the hip-hop vets have a mighty draw in their hometown, the summer X Games lineup overall is quite a step down in star power from the winter X Games now going on in Aspen, where Top 10 hip-hop hitmakers Anderson .Paak and G-Eazy and EDM festival headliner Bassnectar are performing.