Minnesota writer Louise Erdrich won the National Book Critics Circle Award in fiction on Thursday night for her novel, “LaRose,” the final book in her justice trilogy. She also won the award in 1984, for "Love Medicine."

And Minnesota native Hope Jahren won in the autobiography category for her memoir, “Lab Girl.”

Erdrich and Jahren were among eight writers honored at a ceremony and reception held at the New School in New York City. Other winners include Ishion Hutchinson in poetry for “House of Lords and Commons”; Carol Anderson in criticism for “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of our Racial Divide”; Ruth Franklin in biography for “Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life”; and Matthew Desmond in nonfiction for “Evicted.”

Previously announced winners were Margaret Atwood, winner of the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, and Yaa Gyasi, winner of the John Leonard Prize for best debut book in any genre

The National Book Critics Circle Awards are judged by the NBCC board, a group of 24 professional book critics.

